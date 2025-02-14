© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: February 14, 2025

By Gemma Gaudette
Published February 14, 2025 at 1:48 PM MST
Lacy Litteral
/
Flickr

An Idaho lawmaker is looking to incorporate bible reading into public schools, ACHD has secured a portion of funding for repairs on Eckert Bridge, the Payette National Forest could be expanding by 2,000 acres and a bill to help disabled Idahoans save money has advanced in the House of Representatives.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Idaho Matters Idaho LegislatureReporter RoundtableEducation
Gemma Gaudette
