© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How to practice conservation in your backyard

By Samantha Wright
Published February 18, 2025 at 2:57 PM MST
Black-eyed Susans and Zinnias in bloom in a backyard garden.
mahar15
/
Flickr
Black-eyed Susans and Zinnias in bloom in a backyard garden.

We all want to help our planet by conserving our landscapes, but sometimes it can feel overwhelming.

But what if you could make a change in a small way, maybe in what you choose to plant in your backyard?

It turns out there’s a special workshop to do just that. It’s called “Conservation in Your Backyard.” Next month it’s part of the Ada County Soil & Water Conservation District’s’ “Water-Wise Workshops."

Jessica Harrold, the director of the district, and Crystal Davidson, Ada County Soil & Water's education and outreach coordinator joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters Ada CountyConservation
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate