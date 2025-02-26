© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: February 26, 2025

By Gemma Gaudette
Published February 26, 2025 at 1:48 PM MST
Vials of the vaccine known as MMR. It protects against measles, mumps and rubella diseases.
Justin Sullivan
/
Getty Images
Vials of the vaccine known as MMR. It protects against measles, mumps and rubella diseases.

This morning officials in Lubbock, Texas, confirmed the death of an unvaccinated school-age child from the measles.

The west Texas region is experiencing a growing outbreak with more than 120 cases reported so far; 18 people have been hospitalized so far. According to the CDC, this is the first measles death in the United States since 2015.

So what do we need to know about this outbreak? Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters for our Wednesday Doctor Roundtable.

