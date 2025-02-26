Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: February 26, 2025
This morning officials in Lubbock, Texas, confirmed the death of an unvaccinated school-age child from the measles.
The west Texas region is experiencing a growing outbreak with more than 120 cases reported so far; 18 people have been hospitalized so far. According to the CDC, this is the first measles death in the United States since 2015.
So what do we need to know about this outbreak? Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters for our Wednesday Doctor Roundtable.