Meet the Idaho women who are shaping our community

March is Women’s History Month, a time to honor women in the past who made inroads in our society and culture. But the City of Boise decided that instead of celebrating women in history, why not celebrate the women who are making history now?

Boise calls them changemakers in our art and culture and is honoring five of these women,Thursday March 13, at a special panel discussion called “Living Legacies & Changemakers: Boise Women Shaping Arts & Culture.”

Tilley Bubb, the City of Boise’s cultural planner, and one of the women being honored, Leta Harris Neustaedter, the owner of Metamorphosis Performing Arts Studio and a freelance musician, actor, community builder, and arts educator, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.