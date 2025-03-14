Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: March 14, 2025
Will the Idaho Legislature go home this week? Plus, the latest in the murder case against Bryan Kohberger, Idaho forest workers reinstated after federal cuts, using the firing squad in the Gem State and possible new rules on how we collect taxes from power companies.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- James Dawson with Boise State Public Radio News
- Drew Dodson, reporter and editor for Valley Lookout
- Kevin Fixler, investigative reporter with the Idaho Statesman
- Christina Lords, Editor-in-Chief of Idaho Capital Sun
- Logan Finney with Idaho Reports on Idaho Public Television