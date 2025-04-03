Calling all book lovers! It's time for one of Boise's biggest book sales
The Friends of the Boise Public Library have been quietly raising money to support programs at the library for more than 50 years.
This all volunteer group has raised more than $3 million to help pay for buildings, books and programs. And they’ve helped to fill a hunger by avid readers as used bookstores have closed down in the Treasure Valley.
In the past few years The Friends have struggled to find space for their used book sales and for sorting all the donated books they get from the community.
But now they’ve landed in a new spot and they’re preparing for their big Spring Sale which is coming up Friday. We wanted to check in again with this group and find out how things are going. So, Penny Manning with The Friends joined Idaho Matters to talk more.