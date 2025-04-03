Calling all book lovers! It's time for one of Boise's biggest book sales

The Friends of the Boise Public Library have been quietly raising money to support programs at the library for more than 50 years.

This all volunteer group has raised more than $3 million to help pay for buildings, books and programs. And they’ve helped to fill a hunger by avid readers as used bookstores have closed down in the Treasure Valley.

In the past few years The Friends have struggled to find space for their used book sales and for sorting all the donated books they get from the community.