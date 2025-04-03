© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio Music ushers in new shows after Arthur Balinger’s retirement
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Calling all book lovers! It's time for one of Boise's biggest book sales

By Samantha Wright
Published April 3, 2025 at 1:33 PM MDT
The Friends of the Boise Public Library have moved from this big warehouse to a permanent spot for their book sales.
Samantha Wright
/
Boise State Public Radio
The Friends of the Boise Public Library have moved from this big warehouse to a permanent spot for their book sales.

The Friends of the Boise Public Library have been quietly raising money to support programs at the library for more than 50 years.

This all volunteer group has raised more than $3 million to help pay for buildings, books and programs. And they’ve helped to fill a hunger by avid readers as used bookstores have closed down in the Treasure Valley.

In the past few years The Friends have struggled to find space for their used book sales and for sorting all the donated books they get from the community.

But now they’ve landed in a new spot and they’re preparing for their big Spring Sale which is coming up Friday. We wanted to check in again with this group and find out how things are going. So, Penny Manning with The Friends joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters BooksBoise Public Library
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate