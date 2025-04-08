© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio Music ushers in new shows after Arthur Balinger’s retirement
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho's Latina women: Stories of impact and inspiration

By Hannah Gardoski
Published April 8, 2025 at 1:57 PM MDT
Maria Gonzalez Cardenas, Emily Wakild, Selina Ceballos.

Over the years, Idaho has been shaped by many different groups.

However, not every group has been recognized for their contributions, particularly those that are part of our states Latina community.

Which is why Maria Gonzalez Cardenas and Dr. Emily Wakild are putting a spotlight on the stories of 50 Latina women who have had an undeniable influence on the place we call home.

Their stories are compiled in the recently released book “Nosotras: Latinas in Idaho” which is being celebrated this weekend with a special event at the Idaho State Museum.

Co-editors of the book Dr. Emily Wakild and Maria Gonzalez Cardenas, as well as Rachel Klade, the public programs specialist with the Idaho State Museum, for a preview.

Tags
Idaho Matters LatinxBooksIdaho State Museum
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate