Idaho's Latina women: Stories of impact and inspiration

Over the years, Idaho has been shaped by many different groups.

However, not every group has been recognized for their contributions, particularly those that are part of our states Latina community.

Which is why Maria Gonzalez Cardenas and Dr. Emily Wakild are putting a spotlight on the stories of 50 Latina women who have had an undeniable influence on the place we call home.

Their stories are compiled in the recently released book “Nosotras: Latinas in Idaho” which is being celebrated this weekend with a special event at the Idaho State Museum.

Co-editors of the book Dr. Emily Wakild and Maria Gonzalez Cardenas, as well as Rachel Klade, the public programs specialist with the Idaho State Museum, for a preview.

