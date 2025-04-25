© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: April 25, 2025

By Gemma Gaudette
Published April 25, 2025 at 1:38 PM MDT
Midas Gold

Idahoans will soon need a Star Card to travel, local elections are getting closer, Valley County's Stibnite Mine has become a priority, a verdict has been made in Lori Vallow Daybell's latest trial and Cascade has a geothermal system that could potentially heat the entire town.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Gemma Gaudette
