Electing a new Pope: How does the process work?

The largest Christian church in the world is set to choose a new leader after Pope Francis died on Easter Monday at the age of 88.

And beginning May 7, the process to pick a new pope will begin as the papal conclave convenes.

It’s a tradition that has been passed on for centuries, but it’s not something that happens very often, and it’s often shrouded in mystery.

Deacon Scott Pearhill, the director of communications at the Roman Catholic Diocese of Boise and editor of the Idaho Catholic Register, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the process.