© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Protect my public media
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Electing a new Pope: How does the process work?

By Samantha Wright
Published May 1, 2025 at 2:14 PM MDT
Cardinals attend a mass on the fifth of nine days of mourning for late Pope Francis, in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday, April 30, 2025.
Alessandra Tarantino
/
AP
Cardinals attend a mass on the fifth of nine days of mourning for late Pope Francis, in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

The largest Christian church in the world is set to choose a new leader after Pope Francis died on Easter Monday at the age of 88.

And beginning May 7, the process to pick a new pope will begin as the papal conclave convenes.

It’s a tradition that has been passed on for centuries, but it’s not something that happens very often, and it’s often shrouded in mystery.

Deacon Scott Pearhill, the director of communications at the Roman Catholic Diocese of Boise and editor of the Idaho Catholic Register, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the process.

Tags
Idaho Matters Catholic ChurchPope
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate