© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Protect my public media
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Public land stewards face new challenges in the wake of federal layoffs

By Hannah Gardoski
Published May 1, 2025 at 2:14 PM MDT
Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation crew works out in the wilderness.
Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation
Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation crew works out in the wilderness.

In recent months, thousands of federal workers have been laid off, impacting many agencies across the nation, including the U.S. Forest Service and nonprofits like the Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation.

For more than a decade, SBFC has worked hand-in-hand with the forest service to provide stewardship to 4 million acres of wilderness. This entails everything from maintaining trails to removing invasive species.

Without a strong workforce, though, access to these remote public lands could be in jeopardy.

Ryan Ghelfi, executive director of the Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters U.S. Forest ServiceWilderness
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate