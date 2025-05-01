Public land stewards face new challenges in the wake of federal layoffs

In recent months, thousands of federal workers have been laid off, impacting many agencies across the nation, including the U.S. Forest Service and nonprofits like the Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation.

For more than a decade, SBFC has worked hand-in-hand with the forest service to provide stewardship to 4 million acres of wilderness. This entails everything from maintaining trails to removing invasive species.

Without a strong workforce, though, access to these remote public lands could be in jeopardy.

Ryan Ghelfi, executive director of the Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

