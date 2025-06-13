Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: June 13, 2025
A new update in the saga of Lori Vallow Daybell trials, Micron makes a major announcement, firefighters brace for an intense wildfire season and eastern Idaho prepares to protest the Washington D.C. military parade.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Nate Eaton, News Director at EastIdahoNews.com
- Don Day, the Founder and Editor of BoiseDev.com
- Christina Lords, Editor-in-chief of Idaho Capital Sun
- Kaitlyn Hart with EastIdahoNews.com