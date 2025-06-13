© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: June 13, 2025

By Gemma Gaudette
Published June 13, 2025 at 1:30 PM MDT
A woman sits between two men wearing ties and black suit jackets. She has long blonde wavy hair and is wearing an orange and white striped jumpsuit.
Tony Blakeslee/AP
/
EastIdahoNews.com

A new update in the saga of Lori Vallow Daybell trials, Micron makes a major announcement, firefighters brace for an intense wildfire season and eastern Idaho prepares to protest the Washington D.C. military parade.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Gemma Gaudette
