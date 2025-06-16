© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Local nonprofit puts the power of giving into the hands of Idahoans

By Lucina Glynn
Published June 16, 2025 at 2:02 PM MDT
Celebrating community giving at the 2025 Idaho Gives. The Idaho Nonprofit Center merged into the Idaho Community Foundation in Nov. 2024.
Idaho Community Foundation
Celebrating community giving at the 2025 Idaho Gives. The Idaho Nonprofit Center merged into the Idaho Community Foundation in Nov. 2024.

Since 1988, the Idaho Community Foundation has invested $200 million to local communities, and this summer it's putting the power of giving into your hands.

Four Idahoans will each get the chance to award a $5,000 grant to a local nonprofit in their area through the foundation's $200M Moment: Make More Good Possible Campaign.

Idaho Matters spoke with Kevin Bailey, the Vice President of Impact and Idaho Nonprofit Center, about the celebratory campaign.

Idaho Matters NonprofitCommunity
Lucina Glynn
Returning to Boise for the summer of 2025, I am excited to intern with Idaho Matters and explore the fields of radio and podcast journalism. Outside the office, I look forward to spending time in the beautiful Idaho outdoors I’ve always loved.
See stories by Lucina Glynn

