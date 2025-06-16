Local nonprofit puts the power of giving into the hands of Idahoans

Since 1988, the Idaho Community Foundation has invested $200 million to local communities, and this summer it's putting the power of giving into your hands.

Four Idahoans will each get the chance to award a $5,000 grant to a local nonprofit in their area through the foundation's $200M Moment: Make More Good Possible Campaign.

Idaho Matters spoke with Kevin Bailey, the Vice President of Impact and Idaho Nonprofit Center, about the celebratory campaign.