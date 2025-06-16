Idaho's population boom: A new policy brief dives into the state's growth

We all know Idaho is growing. We see it every day: in traffic, at our schools and in a need for more housing.

Over the past five years, all of Idaho's counties have seen a growth in population, and in the past 25 years we’ve grown by more than 50%.

So how much has Idaho grown, and what’s causing the majority of the population shift?

The James A. & Louise McClure Center for Public Policy Research decided to take a deep dive into the numbers with their new policy brief, “ Idaho at a Glance: Population Change in Idaho .”