Idaho's population boom: A new policy brief dives into the state's growth

By Samantha Wright
Published June 16, 2025 at 2:09 PM MDT
Interstate traffic is backed up on the I-84 in Idaho.
Darin Oswald
/
Idaho Statesman

We all know Idaho is growing. We see it every day: in traffic, at our schools and in a need for more housing.

Over the past five years, all of Idaho's counties have seen a growth in population, and in the past 25 years we’ve grown by more than 50%.

So how much has Idaho grown, and what’s causing the majority of the population shift?

The James A. & Louise McClure Center for Public Policy Research decided to take a deep dive into the numbers with their new policy brief, “Idaho at a Glance: Population Change in Idaho.”

McClure Center economist Liz Bageant, the author of the brief, joined Idaho Matters to break down her team’s findings.

Idaho Matters PopulationGrowthUniversity of Idaho
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
Samantha Wright

