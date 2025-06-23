Boise School District releases tort claims totaling millions in damages

Since April, the Boise School District has received five tort claims, all of them directly or indirectly involving a former elementary school special education assistant. In total, the claims seek more than $100 million in damages.

Idaho Education News has been following these developments since January, and after making a public records request earlier this month, the district released the tort claims.

Kevin Richert, Senior Reporter with Idaho Education News, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the claims.

Disclaimer: Topics of sexual abuse are discussed in this segment.