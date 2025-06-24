Delilah the Ant is here to teach kids gratitude in a new children's book

Have you ever really wanted something you didn’t need, but you thought it would make you happy? That’s what happens to Delilah. She’s a character in a children’s story who thinks a set of new pink curtains will solve all her problems.

The new book is part of a series created by a family from Kuna who want to share major life lessons with a light-hearted twist. Father of three, David Farkas, authors the series while his wife, Brittany Farkas, illustrates the tales.

David joined Idaho Matters to talk about their second book, "Delilah and the Missing Curtains."