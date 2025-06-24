© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Delilah the Ant is here to teach kids gratitude in a new children's book

By Lucina Glynn
Published June 24, 2025 at 1:46 PM MDT
David and Brittany Farkas

Have you ever really wanted something you didn’t need, but you thought it would make you happy? That’s what happens to Delilah. She’s a character in a children’s story who thinks a set of new pink curtains will solve all her problems.

The new book is part of a series created by a family from Kuna who want to share major life lessons with a light-hearted twist. Father of three, David Farkas, authors the series while his wife, Brittany Farkas, illustrates the tales.

David joined Idaho Matters to talk about their second book, "Delilah and the Missing Curtains."

Lucina Glynn
Returning to Boise for the summer of 2025, I am excited to intern with Idaho Matters and explore the fields of radio and podcast journalism. Outside the office, I look forward to spending time in the beautiful Idaho outdoors I’ve always loved.
See stories by Lucina Glynn

