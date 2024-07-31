© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
KBSU 90.3 and KBSX 91.5 are operating at significantly reduced power at various times as workers for another broadcaster are on the tower. Power is reduced for their safety.
Idaho Matters

How a new coalition is working to restore access to abortion care

By George Prentice,
Hannah Gardoski
Published July 31, 2024 at 1:58 PM MDT
Idaho abortion rally
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio
Hundreds of pro-abortion rights advocates rallied in front of the Idaho Capitol Saturday May 14, 2022. They were protesting a leaked opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court that's poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed a constitutional right to the procedure.

In the two years following Idaho's near-total abortion ban, a new coalition has formed to put new legislation on the ballot.

The group, which is called Idahoans United for Women and Families, is taking action, listening to the concerns of Idahoans as they work to put an important piece of legislation on the 2026 ballot. One that would reinstate access to reproductive healthcare in the state.

Morning Edition host George Prentice sat down with the group spokesperson, Melanie Folwell, to talk more about this effort.

Abortion Idaho Legislature
