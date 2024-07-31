How a new coalition is working to restore access to abortion care

In the two years following Idaho's near-total abortion ban, a new coalition has formed to put new legislation on the ballot.

The group, which is called Idahoans United for Women and Families, is taking action, listening to the concerns of Idahoans as they work to put an important piece of legislation on the 2026 ballot. One that would reinstate access to reproductive healthcare in the state.

Morning Edition host George Prentice sat down with the group spokesperson, Melanie Folwell, to talk more about this effort.