Catalyst Arts Collaborative is the place to get creative

Where can you learn pottery, mentor with fellow artists, learn how to paint in acrylics, try your hand at woodblock print making, paint a pet portrait, get training so you can teach art to homeschool kids and learn how to make sourdough ... all in one community space?

That would be Catalyst Arts Collaborative in Boise. The Cat is the brainchild of Candy Canning, who has been doing art for decades.

She likes sculpture, ceramics, photography, weaving, painting and was the 2024 Idaho Community Arts Educator of the Year.

Candy joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about the Cat.