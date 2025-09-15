Latino Conservation Week returns to the Treasure Valley for its fourth year

Beyond potatoes, Idaho is best known for its public lands and abundance of outdoor recreation.

This is a big part of Latino Conservation Week every year , where Latino communities come together to connect with nature and empower future stewards of our land.

Traci Swift, an Idaho Latino Conservation Week planning member with the Nature Conservancy in Idaho, and Eva Aguilar, executive director of the Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about what's in store for the week.