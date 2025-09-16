© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

New documentary follows the fight for America's public lands

By Samantha Wright
Published September 16, 2025 at 12:59 PM MDT
Bureau of Land Management
/
Flickr

Public lands are at the heart of the Gem State. From iconic hiking trails to secret camping spots, they are the hidden treasures we explore and cherish.

But public lands have come under threat recently from funding cuts to attempts to transfer or sell off the land, and this has motivated a lot of people to take a look at how much they love their wild spaces and to work to protect them.

That’s why one world-renowned photographer from Mountain Home is stepping behind the camera to direct a new documentary called "We the Public."

The film captures individual stories from people connected to the public lands across America. Andy Anderson, the film’s director, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about the project.

Tags
Idaho Matters Public LandsPhotography
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate