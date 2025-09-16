New documentary follows the fight for America's public lands

Public lands are at the heart of the Gem State. From iconic hiking trails to secret camping spots, they are the hidden treasures we explore and cherish.

But public lands have come under threat recently from funding cuts to attempts to transfer or sell off the land, and this has motivated a lot of people to take a look at how much they love their wild spaces and to work to protect them.

That’s why one world-renowned photographer from Mountain Home is stepping behind the camera to direct a new documentary called "We the Public."

The film captures individual stories from people connected to the public lands across America. Andy Anderson, the film’s director, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about the project.

