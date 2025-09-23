© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Step back in time at the 16th annual Old Time Farm Day

By Samantha Wright
Published September 23, 2025 at 2:12 PM MDT
Eric Wettstein
/
Flickr

We take a lot of our lives today for granted. For example, where does your butter come from? From the grocery store? Or did you churn it yourself? And what about that broom in your closet? Did you make that on your own?

Back in the 1860s in Idaho, those skills were essential to getting through the day, along with things like corn husking, blacksmithing and even making your own toys.

The Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead will demonstrate these skills at its 16th annual Old Time Farm Day on Sunday, Sept. 28, as it works to keep Idaho’s history alive.

Frank Eld, a board member of the Dry Creek Historical Society, who is better known as the "barn whisperer," along with Doug Cooper, who also sits on the board and is a reenactor with the Fort Boise Garrison, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about the farmstead.

Tags
Idaho Matters HistoryFarming
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

