Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: Sept. 26, 2025

There was a groundbreaking on the Stibnite Gold Mine last week, the gold mine is also still facing lawsuits from multiple organizations and the Nez Perce tribe, three Idaho Falls schools canceled class after reports and rumors of a gun threat that grew out of a school prank, there is talk a new Nuclear Task Force and a Foster Care Closet in Blackfoot is getting a big boost.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

