News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: Sept. 26, 2025

Published September 26, 2025 at 1:45 PM MDT
The so-called Glory Hole on the East Fork of the South Fork Salmon River in the historical Stibnite Mining District of central Idaho. During World War II this area was excavated for tungsten and antimony.
Alexandra Etheridge
/
U.S. Geological Survey
The so-called Glory Hole on the East Fork of the South Fork Salmon River in the historical Stibnite Mining District of central Idaho. During World War II this area was excavated for tungsten and antimony.

There was a groundbreaking on the Stibnite Gold Mine last week, the gold mine is also still facing lawsuits from multiple organizations and the Nez Perce tribe, three Idaho Falls schools canceled class after reports and rumors of a gun threat that grew out of a school prank, there is talk a new Nuclear Task Force and a Foster Care Closet in Blackfoot is getting a big boost.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

  • Drew Dodson, reporter and editor for the Valley Lookout
  • Kevin Fixler, investigative reporter with the Idaho Statesman
  • Kaitlyn Hart, reporter with East Idaho News
Idaho Matters Reporter RoundtableNuclearDeath PenaltyGold Mine
