Land and Legacy: How community affects farming and growth

This is the first segment in the Land and Legacy: Farming in Idaho series.

Over the past five years, Idaho has lost thousands of farms, prompting urgent conversations about the preservation of agricultural communities and the future of farming in our state.

We’ll start the series with how community affects growth and agriculture. What do you identify with in your community, and how does that community identity shape you?

Mary Huff, the planning director for Owyhee County; Roger Brooks, an urban planner, and Grace Crookham-Guy, the marketing and events coordinator for Grow Idaho, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.