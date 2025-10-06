© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Land and Legacy: How community affects farming and growth

By Samantha Wright
Published October 6, 2025 at 2:02 PM MDT
Owyhee County

This is the first segment in the Land and Legacy: Farming in Idaho series.

Over the past five years, Idaho has lost thousands of farms, prompting urgent conversations about the preservation of agricultural communities and the future of farming in our state.

We’ll start the series with how community affects growth and agriculture. What do you identify with in your community, and how does that community identity shape you?

Land and Legacy: Farming in Idaho

Mary Huff, the planning director for Owyhee County; Roger Brooks, an urban planner, and Grace Crookham-Guy, the marketing and events coordinator for Grow Idaho, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters Land and LegacyGrowthFarming
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate