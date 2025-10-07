Supporters defend Idaho's new school choice law amid backlash

Idaho’s debate over education funding is heating up, but some say the conversation is being framed the wrong way.

Supporters of our state’s new education tax credit law say public schools will remain the backbone of our state’s system while giving families more options and flexibility.

However, as you heard last week on Idaho Matters, critics of the new law warn funding alternatives could undermine public education, and they’ve even filed a lawsuit with the state supreme court saying the new law is unconstitutional.

So as we wait to see how the justices decide how far the state can go when it comes to expanding education choice, we wanted to talk with supporters of this new law.

Chris Cargill is the president of the Mountain States Policy Center, and he joined Idaho Matters to talk more.