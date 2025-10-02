Public funds, private schools: Lawsuit targets Idaho's education tax credit

A coalition of educators, parents and community leaders are suing the state of Idaho over our state’s new school voucher law.

House Bill 93, signed by Gov. Brad Little earlier this year, created a tax credit program allowing families to use taxpayer dollars for private education. Opponents of the law say it violated the Idaho Constitution, which requires the state to provide a general, uniform and thorough system of free public schools.

The lawsuit, which was filed directly with the Idaho Supreme Court, argues the new law drains resources from public schools and funds a parallel system of private education that is neither accountable nor open to all students.

Daniel Mooney, president of the Committee to Protect and Preserve the Idaho Constitution, Cindy Wilson, the Idaho state director of Mormon Women for Ethical Government and Idaho parent Alexis Morgan joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the lawsuit.

