'We Loved to Run:' An author interview with Stephanie Reents

A new book is turning heads for its honest look at ambition, friendship and the pressures placed on young athletes.

"We Loved to Run" follows a college women’s cross-country team as they train for a championship, but the story goes beyond the race; it explores loyalty, rivalry and personal challenges.

Stephanie Reents is the author, and she joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the book and her upcoming event at the Linen Building in Boise hosted by The Cabin.

