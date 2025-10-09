© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Preparing for the end: Death doulas help families navigate life's final chapter

By Samantha Wright
Published October 9, 2025 at 1:35 PM MDT
Two people hold hands.
Canva

We’re all going to die.

That’s a hard subject for many to talk about or to plan for. But planning for death can make the transition for everyone, including family and friends, a little easier.

That’s where an end-of-life doula comes in; they provide emotional and physical support to patients and families before, during, and even after a person dies.

Christine Soza with True North Awakening is a certified end-of-life doula, and she joined Idaho Matters along with doula giver Karen Midlo; she’s the community educator from Ancora Health Services, and they’re bringing Suzanne B. O’Brien to the Treasure Valley this month. She’s the founder of the Doula Givers Institute and the author of the best-selling book "The Good Death."

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
