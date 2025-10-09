Preparing for the end: Death doulas help families navigate life's final chapter
We’re all going to die.
That’s a hard subject for many to talk about or to plan for. But planning for death can make the transition for everyone, including family and friends, a little easier.
That’s where an end-of-life doula comes in; they provide emotional and physical support to patients and families before, during, and even after a person dies.
Christine Soza with True North Awakening is a certified end-of-life doula, and she joined Idaho Matters along with doula giver Karen Midlo; she’s the community educator from Ancora Health Services, and they’re bringing Suzanne B. O’Brien to the Treasure Valley this month. She’s the founder of the Doula Givers Institute and the author of the best-selling book "The Good Death."