© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: October 10, 2025

By Gemma Gaudette
Published October 10, 2025 at 1:37 PM MDT

The U.S. Senate has approved four Trump Administration appointees in Idaho, Valley County residents will be heading to the polls to vote on a big issue, new development is coming to Meridian, McCall is working on new tourism plan and we take a look how withholding federal funds in blue states could impact Idaho down the line.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Tags
Idaho Matters McCallDonald TrumpReporter RoundtableGrowth
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate