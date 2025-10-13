Land and Legacy: Meet a farmer

This is the second segment in the Land and Legacy: Farming in Idaho series.

Today, we’ll meet some established farmers and talk about the challenges they face with growth and finding land to farm.

Here’s a little background: from 2017 to 2022, there was a seven percent decline in the number of farms in America. In Idaho, more than 2,000 farms disappeared.

What kind of impact is that having on farmers? We’re sitting down with farmers and planners, city managers and experts to cover a wide array of topics, including the challenges farmers face.

Sam Powell, a Middleton farmer in the Leadership Idaho class of 45, Brett Wilder, an educator in agricultural finance and succession planning from the University of Idaho Extension Office in Canyon County, and Dave Basse, a farmer from Caldwell.

