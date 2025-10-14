© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Building Boise: How one interactive is uniting neighbors and sparking community change

By Samantha Wright
Published October 14, 2025 at 2:08 PM MDT
How do you bring neighbors together, share ideas, build connections, fight homelessness, create vibrant inclusive neighborhoods, empower residents, spark change at the community level and make a positive impact where you live?

Turns out the city of Boise has a way to do all of that; it’s called the Boise Neighborhood Interactive, and it’s a way for neighbors to get involved in their communities in a positive way.

This year’s interactive is coming up on Thursday, Oct. 23, and we wanted to find out what happens at these events and if they’re having an impact on Boise.

Erik Hagen, the president of the North End Neighborhood Association, Jason Sears, founder of Village Co., architect Byron Folwell and interactive program manager Nicole Carr joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Samantha Wright
