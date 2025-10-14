Expert sheds light on the shifting landscape of the death penalty in America

Debate over the death penalty has intensified recently, both nationally and in Idaho.

When President Donald Trump came back into office in January, he issued an executive order on "restoring the death penalty."

While in Idaho last year, officials tried and failed to execute death row prisoner Thomas Creech when they couldn’t find a vein to give him a lethal dose of drugs, and the Department of Correction is working on a system to begin using a firing squad as a form of execution.

Death penalty expert Corinna Barrett Lain will be in Boise on Friday. She is the S.D. Roberts and Sandra Moore Professor of Law at the University of Richmond School of Law, and she has a new book, "Secrets of the Killing State: The Untold Story of Lethal Injection." She joined Idaho Matters to talk about it.