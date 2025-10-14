© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Expert sheds light on the shifting landscape of the death penalty in America

By Samantha Wright
Published October 14, 2025 at 2:04 PM MDT
Idaho's lethal injection room.
Scott Ki
/
Boise State Public Radio
Idaho's lethal injection room.

Debate over the death penalty has intensified recently, both nationally and in Idaho.

When President Donald Trump came back into office in January, he issued an executive order on "restoring the death penalty."

While in Idaho last year, officials tried and failed to execute death row prisoner Thomas Creech when they couldn’t find a vein to give him a lethal dose of drugs, and the Department of Correction is working on a system to begin using a firing squad as a form of execution.

Death penalty expert Corinna Barrett Lain will be in Boise on Friday. She is the S.D. Roberts and Sandra Moore Professor of Law at the University of Richmond School of Law, and she has a new book, "Secrets of the Killing State: The Untold Story of Lethal Injection." She joined Idaho Matters to talk about it.

Tags
Idaho Matters BooksDeath Penalty
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
