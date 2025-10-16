The science behind frog songs
Dr. John Cossel spends a lot of his time in places like Costa Rica listening to the songs of frogs.
Frogs are on the decline, sometimes alarmingly, and Dr. Cossel is on a quest to find out why and to find out not only how frogs communicate but also how to use their songs in conservation efforts to keep them alive.
He’s the professor and chair of the biology department at Northwest Nazarene University, and he’s coming to the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute in Boise to talk about frog songs, and he joined Idaho Matters for a preview.