Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Land and Legacy: Urban farmers

By Samantha Wright,
Gemma Gaudette
Published October 20, 2025 at 2:07 PM MDT
1 of 3  — img-4015.jpeg
Fiddler's Green
2 of 3  — Broken Spoke 2.png
Broken Spoke
3 of 3  — Global Gardens 1.png
Global Gardens

This is the third segment in the Land and Legacy: Farming in Idaho series.

Today, we’ll meet the artist community of agriculture, the urban farmers that are surviving on smaller acres, closer to cities.

Here’s a little background: from 2017 to 2022, there was a seven percent decline in the number of farms in America. In Idaho, more than 2,000 farms disappeared.

What kind of impact is that having on farmers? We’re sitting down with farmers and planners, city managers and experts to cover a wide array of topics, including the challenges farmers face.

Justin Moore, with Fiddler’s Green Farm, Ben Mast with Broken Spoke Farm and Ben Brock with Global Gardens join Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters Land and LegacyUrban Farming
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
