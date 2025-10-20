Land and Legacy: Urban farmers

This is the third segment in the Land and Legacy: Farming in Idaho series.

Today, we’ll meet the artist community of agriculture, the urban farmers that are surviving on smaller acres, closer to cities.

Here’s a little background: from 2017 to 2022, there was a seven percent decline in the number of farms in America. In Idaho, more than 2,000 farms disappeared.

What kind of impact is that having on farmers? We’re sitting down with farmers and planners, city managers and experts to cover a wide array of topics, including the challenges farmers face.

Justin Moore, with Fiddler’s Green Farm, Ben Mast with Broken Spoke Farm and Ben Brock with Global Gardens join Idaho Matters to talk more.

