Politics & Government
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

'Scandalized' returns with more political drama

By Samantha Wright
Published October 21, 2025 at 2:49 PM MDT
Jaclyn Kettler sits with a book open on her lap, smiling at Charlie Hunt, who is looking down at an open laptop decorated with stickers.
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio
Jaci Kettler and Charlie Hunt are the hosts of Boise State Public Radio’s newest podcast, Scandalized.

Bosnian Bears, tuna melts, how not to eat a pizza, and an amazing update on a governor getting lost on the Appalachian Trail. Where else could you find all of these delicious political scandals but Scandalized, the podcast that breaks them down and dives into what they really mean and how they changed American politics?

Boise State University political scientists Charlie Hunt and Jaci Kettler are back with a mini-season of their popular podcast to tide us over before Season Two, and they joined Idaho Matters for a preview.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

