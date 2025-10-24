© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: October 24, 2025

By Gemma Gaudette
Published October 24, 2025 at 1:32 PM MDT
Preschool teacher Jaqueline Benitez depends on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to help pay for food.
Allison Dinner
/
AP
Preschool teacher Jaqueline Benitez depends on California's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to help pay for food. If the debt ceiling isn't raised, SNAP and other federal payments would be delayed. (AP Photo/Allison Dinner)

An update on the alleged gambling raid in Wilder: local authorities say the FBI, not ICE, led the operation. As the federal shutdown continues, Idaho is set to delay SNAP benefits and we take a deep dive into teach pay in Idaho.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Idaho Matters Reporter RoundtableFBIGamblingEducation
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

