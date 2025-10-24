Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: October 24, 2025
An update on the alleged gambling raid in Wilder: local authorities say the FBI, not ICE, led the operation. As the federal shutdown continues, Idaho is set to delay SNAP benefits and we take a deep dive into teach pay in Idaho.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Kyle Pfannenstiel, reporter for Idaho Capital Sun
- Emma Epperly with Idaho Education News