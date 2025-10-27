© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Land and Legacy: Meet the next generation of younger farmers

By Samantha Wright
Published October 27, 2025 at 1:36 PM MDT
Canva

This is the fourth segment in the Land and Legacy: Farming in Idaho series.

Idaho’s farmers are getting older. The average age of someone working the land in the Gem State is 56 years old, and more than 5,000 farms here are run by someone over the age of 75.

Today, we’re looking at younger farmers as part of our Land and Legacy: Farming in Idaho series and how they're adapting to new challenges: from rising costs to encroaching development.

John Dyer is a fourth generation Idaho farmer, and he joined Idaho Matters along with younger farmers Diane Gooding and Ryan Bumstead.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
