Land and Legacy: Meet the next generation of younger farmers

This is the fourth segment in the Land and Legacy: Farming in Idaho series.

Idaho’s farmers are getting older . The average age of someone working the land in the Gem State is 56 years old, and more than 5,000 farms here are run by someone over the age of 75.

Today, we’re looking at younger farmers as part of our Land and Legacy: Farming in Idaho series and how they're adapting to new challenges: from rising costs to encroaching development.

John Dyer is a fourth generation Idaho farmer, and he joined Idaho Matters along with younger farmers Diane Gooding and Ryan Bumstead.

