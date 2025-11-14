Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: November 14, 2025
There are some major changes coming to Idaho's Medicaid program, the city of McCall is testing out a four day work week, Idaho Falls and Pocatello voters will return to the polls in December and Moscow voters have rejected Christian nationalist candidates in recent local elections.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Bryan Clark, opinion writer with the Idaho Statesman
- Kaitlyn Hart with EastIdahoNews.com
- Kyle Pfannenstiel, reporter for Idaho Capital Sun
- Drew Dodson, reporter and editor for Valley Lookout