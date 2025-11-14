© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Food assistance resources and stories from across Idaho
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: November 14, 2025

By Gemma Gaudette
Published November 14, 2025 at 1:30 PM MST
The Idaho State Flag hanging inside the Statehouse Rotunda.
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio

There are some major changes coming to Idaho's Medicaid program, the city of McCall is testing out a four day work week, Idaho Falls and Pocatello voters will return to the polls in December and Moscow voters have rejected Christian nationalist candidates in recent local elections.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Tags
Idaho Matters Reporter RoundtableMedicaidMcCallElections
