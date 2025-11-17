Land and Legacy: How one Caldwell farm is protecting its land for future generations

This is the eigth segment in the Land and Legacy: Farming in Idaho series.

As we continue our look at growth and farming in Idaho, one Caldwell farm has decided to protect their agricultural land for future generations.

Peaceful Belly Farm was created in 2002 by Clay and Josie Erskine, and they’re big believers in sustainable agriculture using techniques like cover crops, drip irrigation and composting.

After watching the growth and development in Canyon County, they decided to put their 35-acre farm under an "agricultural conservation easement" to keep their land farmland.

And after hearing about our Land and Legacy series, they sent us an email to share their story, and they joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

