Homeowners insurance is changing fast. See the maps here.
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Land and Legacy: How one Caldwell farm is protecting its land for future generations

By Samantha Wright
Published November 17, 2025 at 1:45 PM MST
A bright yellow sunflower stands against a fence.
Simon Spykerman
/
Flickr

This is the eigth segment in the Land and Legacy: Farming in Idaho series.

As we continue our look at growth and farming in Idaho, one Caldwell farm has decided to protect their agricultural land for future generations.

Peaceful Belly Farm was created in 2002 by Clay and Josie Erskine, and they’re big believers in sustainable agriculture using techniques like cover crops, drip irrigation and composting.

After watching the growth and development in Canyon County, they decided to put their 35-acre farm under an "agricultural conservation easement" to keep their land farmland.

And after hearing about our Land and Legacy series, they sent us an email to share their story, and they joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters Land and LegacyCaldwellFarming
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

