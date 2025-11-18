How thousands of shipwrecks became woven into the identity of the Northwest coast

There are more than 2,000 shipwrecks on the northwest coast, some of them still standing in the sand like ghostly skeletons, like the Peter Iredale on the beach near Astoria, Oregon.

They’re popular with tourists, but they have a rich and varied history and a good-and-bad relationship with the Indigenous tribes that call the coast home.

Anna King has been exploring the history of the wrecks and how they became interwoven with tribes like the Chinook Indian Nation. She’s the senior correspondent & special projects lead for Northwest Public Broadcasting, and she has a new documentary called “Wrecked,” and she joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about the history of shipwrecks!

