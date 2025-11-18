© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Homeowners insurance is changing fast. See the maps here.
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How thousands of shipwrecks became woven into the identity of the Northwest coast

By Samantha Wright
Published November 18, 2025 at 2:20 PM MST
A father, Connor Getzlaff, and his 16-month toddler daughter, Goldie, play about the Iredale wreck at Fort Stevens State Park on the Northwest Oregon Coast.
1 of 4  — PHOTO-7-tourists-Iredale-wreck.jpeg
A father, Connor Getzlaff, and his 16-month toddler daughter, Goldie, play about the Iredale wreck at Fort Stevens State Park on the Northwest Oregon Coast.
Anna King / NWPB
Coll Thrush is a historian, professor and the author of the book “Wrecked.” He stands by the wreck of the Peter Iredale in Northwest Oregon.
2 of 4  — PHOTO-9-Iredale-wreck-Coll-Thrush.jpeg
Coll Thrush is a historian, professor and the author of the book “Wrecked.” He stands by the wreck of the Peter Iredale in Northwest Oregon.
Anna King / NWPB
Donella Lucero is a collections volunteer at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco, Wash.
3 of 4  — PHOTO-4-Donella-Lucero-portrait.jpeg
Donella Lucero is a collections volunteer at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco, Wash.
Anna King / NWPB
From left to right, Ron Hylton, Coll Thrush and Tom Williams examine the graves of several unknown sailors from the Strathblane, a ship that went down Nov. 3, 1891, on the Washington coast
4 of 4  — PHOTO-5-Ilwaco-cemetary (1).jpeg
From left to right, Ron Hylton, Coll Thrush and Tom Williams examine the graves of several unknown sailors from the Strathblane, a ship that went down Nov. 3, 1891, on the Washington coast
Anna King / NWPB

There are more than 2,000 shipwrecks on the northwest coast, some of them still standing in the sand like ghostly skeletons, like the Peter Iredale on the beach near Astoria, Oregon.

They’re popular with tourists, but they have a rich and varied history and a good-and-bad relationship with the Indigenous tribes that call the coast home.

Anna King has been exploring the history of the wrecks and how they became interwoven with tribes like the Chinook Indian Nation. She’s the senior correspondent & special projects lead for Northwest Public Broadcasting, and she has a new documentary called “Wrecked,” and she joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about the history of shipwrecks!

Tags
Idaho Matters NorthwestHistoryIndigenous
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate