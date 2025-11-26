Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: November 26, 2025

Thirty-one babies across the U.S. have now been hospitalized due to a botulism outbreak.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has confirmed that a baby from Ada County has been hospitalized with suspected botulism, which is potentially linked to ByHeart Whole Nutrition infant formula. That formula is now part of a nationwide recall.

Although this is Idaho’s only identified case, the produce was available both online and in stores throughout Idaho.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk about the health news making headlines.