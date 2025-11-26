© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: November 26, 2025

By Gemma Gaudette
Published November 26, 2025 at 1:05 PM MST
Stephen Dexter holds a container of ByHeart baby formula, which was recently recalled by ByHeart, in Flagstaff, Ariz., on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.
Cheyanne Mumphrey
/
AP
Stephen Dexter holds a container of ByHeart baby formula, which was recently recalled by ByHeart, in Flagstaff, Ariz., on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.

Thirty-one babies across the U.S. have now been hospitalized due to a botulism outbreak.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has confirmed that a baby from Ada County has been hospitalized with suspected botulism, which is potentially linked to ByHeart Whole Nutrition infant formula. That formula is now part of a nationwide recall.

Although this is Idaho’s only identified case, the produce was available both online and in stores throughout Idaho.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk about the health news making headlines.

Idaho Matters Doctors RoundtableBabies
