Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Small habits, big impact: One author is helping you reclaim your time

By Gemma Gaudette
Published December 2, 2025 at 1:20 PM MST
H2Lsquared Media

If you’ve ever felt like there just aren’t enough hours in the day between work, family, and everything else, well one woman says there’s a better way to live.

Erin Coupe is a performance strategist, speaker, and now author of the new book "I Can Fit That In: How Rituals Transform Your Life."

The book explores how simple intentional rituals can help us reclaim our time, boost mental clarity and actually help us enjoy the lives we’re building. Coupe joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
