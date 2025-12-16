© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Keep Our Community Connected, give the gift of public radio
Politics & Government
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho braces for potential shortfall, raising questions about health and safety funding

By Gemma Gaudette
Published December 16, 2025 at 2:18 PM MST
The dome of the Idaho Statehouse at sunset with an American flag and Idaho flag.
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio

As Idaho heads into the 2026 legislative session next month, the state is staring down a projected budget shortfall, and the debate over how to fix it is already heating up.

At the same time, funding for several behavioral health programs is being cut or eliminated, prompting warnings from law enforcement that the consequences won’t just show up on a balance sheet but in jails, emergency rooms and neighborhoods across Idaho.

Lawmakers also have to decide whether to follow recent federal tax changes, a move that could further reduce state revenue.

Today we’re asking a simple but consequential question: how does Idaho balance its budget without shifting the costs onto communities and public safety?

Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, Bonneville County Sheriff Sam Hulse, who is also the immediate past president of the Idaho Sheriffs’ Association and House Minority Leader Rep. Ilana Rubel joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters Idaho LegislatureBudget
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate