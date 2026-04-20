America 250: Short Histories of Boise - Gowen Field

As America turns 250 years old this year and many are reflecting on our country’s past, we wanted to take a closer look at Idaho’s history, which reflects the breadth of the American experience. Discovering more about the places we see and touch in our daily lives can create deeper connections with our home and our community. So we’re taking a deep dive into the history of Boise, one small piece at a time with our America 250: Short Histories of Boise Project. Each Monday on Idaho Matters, we’ll bring you a snapshot of a small corner of our Capital City and its unique past.

Today we’ll explore Gowen Field.

Today, Gowen Field is home to the Idaho Army National Guard, the Idaho Air National Guard, and Army, Marine, and Navy Reserve units. But this military installation has been part of Boise’s landscape for more than 85 years.

Its story begins in the late 1930s, when the City of Boise built its airport at the current site. Soon after, the U.S. military stepped in, funding the construction of an Army air base along the airport’s southern edge. The massive project launched in 1941 and quickly transformed the area, adding more than 100 buildings – along with hangars, taxiways, a control tower, and other key facilities.

The base was named Gowen Field in honor of First Lieutenant Paul Gowen of Caldwell, an Army pilot who was killed in a plane crash while on duty in Panama in 1938. Shortly after takeoff, his aircraft suffered engine failure, caught fire, and crashed into the jungle. Two crew members survived the crash, but Gowen did not.

During World War II, Gowen Field became a hub of wartime activity. Bomber crews trained here in B-17 Flying Fortresses and B-24 Liberators before deploying overseas. At its peak, thousands of soldiers were stationed in Boise during the war including Hollywood movie star Jimmy Stewart, best known for his roles in movies such as Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, The Philadelphia Story, and It’s a Wonderful Life. Stewart was stationed in Boise as a flight instructor for roughly six months in 1943. Though he tried to keep a low profile, some Boise residents still remember him playing the organ after hours at the Egyptian Theatre.

After World War II, the Army closed the base as an active airfield. Shortly thereafter the Idaho National Guard moved in and continued a military presence at Gowen Field that remains a part of Boise today.

The America 250: Short Histories of Boise Project is brought to you in collaboration with the City of Boise’s Department of Arts & History; with support from Boise State University’s History 502 class; and music provided by the City of Boise’s Cultural Ambassador, the Boise Philharmonic. The music, John Williams' "Liberty Fanfare," was recorded by the Boise Phil in 2025.

For a full schedule of city-sponsored America 250 events, visit City of Boise America 250 and for events and programs across the state, visit America 250 in Idaho.

References:

“About Town: Army Notes.” Idaho Statesman, (Boise, ID), February 21, 1943: 20. NewsBank.

“Construction of Gowen Field Is Biggest Accomplishment in Boise For Year Just Closed.” Idaho Statesman, (Boise, ID), January 1, 1942: 10. NewsBank.

Flagg, Marianne. “The Egyptian: A relic of grand theaters turns 60.” Idaho Statesman, (Boise, ID), April 19, 1987: 23, 25. NewsBank.

“‘Gowen Field’ Becomes Name of Air Base.” Idaho Statesman, (Boise, ID), July 23, 1941: 3. NewsBank.

Harris JuNellle. “Stewart, who trained at Gowen Field, ‘was a marvelous man’.” Idaho Statesman, (Boise, ID), July 3, 1997: 1. NewsBank.

Hart, Arthur A. Wings Over Idaho: An Aviation History. Boise, Idaho: Historic Boise, Ind., 1991.

“Idaho Guard Gets Gowen For Training.” Idaho Statesman, (Boise, ID), August 17, 1946: 1. NewsBank.

“Jimmy Stewart Leaves Boise.” Idaho Statesman, (Boise, ID), August 3, 1943: 5. NewsBank.

“Night Arrival At Boise Port Opens Service Of Mainliners.” Idaho Statesman, (Boise, ID), January 22, 1939: 1. NewsBank.

State of Idaho, National Guard. “Our History.” State of Idaho. Accessed January 20, 2026. https://www.imd.idaho.gov/idaho-national-guard/our-history/ .

“Stewart Comes To Boise Base: Former Actor to Serve As Pilot Instructor For Army at Gowen.” Idaho Statesman, (Boise, ID), February 14, 1943: 1. NewsBank.