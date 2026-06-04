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Idaho Matters

An uninvited passenger: Cheatgrass' invasion of the American West

By Lucina Glynn
Published June 4, 2026 at 1:33 PM MDT
Patches of cheatgrass.
Jennifer Strickland
/
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Patches of cheatgrass.

This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on July 21, 2025.

In the 19th century, as settlers took their cattle cars out to the American West, an uninvited passenger hitched a ride: cheatgrass.

Since then, cheatgrass, or Bromus tectorum, has sparked an ecological nightmare, fueling wildfires, pushing out native species and creating economic burdens, especially here in Idaho.

Idaho Matters spoke with Boise State professor Stephen Novak to learn more about this invasive species.

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Idaho Matters CheatgrassInvasive Species
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Lucina Glynn
Returning to Boise for the summer of 2025, I am excited to intern with Idaho Matters and explore the fields of radio and podcast journalism. Outside the office, I look forward to spending time in the beautiful Idaho outdoors I’ve always loved.
See stories by Lucina Glynn

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