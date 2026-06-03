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Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: June 3, 2026

By Samantha Wright
Published June 3, 2026 at 1:19 PM MDT
The Ebola virus causes a hemorrhagic fever that can be deadly.
Frederick Murphy
/
CDC
The Ebola virus causes a hemorrhagic fever that can be deadly.

Questions, we have questions:

Has Ebola spread to Brazil and Italy?

Could one pill a day double your chances of slowing the progression of pancreatic cancer? The answer may be yes.

Do you have a family doc? Most people say yes, but can you actually get in to see them? Turns out, most people say no.

Does yoga really help cancer patients? And can prayer help reduce your pain?

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to help answer these questions.

Tags
Idaho Matters Doctors RoundtableYogaEbolaColon CancerCancerBreast Cancer
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

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