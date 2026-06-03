Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: June 3, 2026

Questions, we have questions:

Has Ebola spread to Brazil and Italy?

Could one pill a day double your chances of slowing the progression of pancreatic cancer? The answer may be yes.

Do you have a family doc? Most people say yes, but can you actually get in to see them ? Turns out, most people say no .

Does yoga really help cancer patients? And can prayer help reduce your pain?

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to help answer these questions.