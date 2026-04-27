America 250: Short Histories of Boise - Hulls Gulch

As America turns 250 years old this year and many are reflecting on our country’s past, we wanted to take a closer look at Idaho’s history, which reflects the breadth of the American experience. Discovering more about the places we see and touch in our daily lives can create deeper connections with our home and our community. So we’re taking a deep dive into the history of Boise, one small piece at a time with our America 250: Short Histories of Boise Project. Each Monday on Idaho Matters, we’ll bring you a snapshot of a small corner of our Capital City and its unique past.

Today we’ll explore Hulls Gulch.

For many Boiseans, the Boise Foothills are a backyard and Hulls Gulch Reserve is one of their favorite access points. Located just north of downtown, near Camel’s Back Park, the gulch is a go-to spot for cyclists, hikers, runners, and more.

Hulls Gulch is defined by its trailheads and the creek that winds through it, carving a path into the foothills. From here, visitors can access more than 100 miles of trails in the Ridge to Rivers system. It’s also an important wildlife corridor, home to great horned owls, coyotes, red foxes, mule deer, and yes, snakes.

The area has been known as Hulls Gulch since at least 1867, just four years after the Idaho Territory and Boise City were founded. Exactly, when, or why, it was named remains something of a mystery, though it’s believed to honor members of the Hull family who arrived in Idaho Territory during the 1860s.

Today, Hulls Gulch feels timeless and wild. But it very nearly vanished.

In 1989, a development proposal for Hulls Gulch called for stripping the gulch of its vegetation and building hundreds of homes. In response, community members organized a grassroots effort to protect the area and took action under the rallying cry of “Save Hulls Gulch!” Thousands of volunteers got involved and spent years raising funds and advocating for protecting the area. Even local students joined the effort, forming a group they called the Hulls Angels.

Their campaign was a resounding success. Between 1991 and 1993, the majority of Hulls Gulch Reserve was permanently protected. The City of Boise coordinated a land trade with property owners, while additional purchases were funded by the city, the federal government, and Boise residents themselves.

Since then, voters have repeatedly approved tax levies to preserve thousands of acres of foothills open space, ensuring that places like Hulls Gulch remain wild, accessible, and part of Boise's shared landscapes for generations to come.

The America 250: Short Histories of Boise Project is brought to you in collaboration with the City of Boise’s Department of Arts & History; with support from Boise State University’s History 502 class; and music provided by the City of Boise’s Cultural Ambassador, the Boise Philharmonic. The music, John Williams' "Liberty Fanfare," was recorded by the Boise Phil in 2025.

For a full schedule of city-sponsored America 250 events, visit City of Boise America 250 and for events and programs across the state, visit America 250 in Idaho.

References:

“Brief City News.” Idaho Statesman, (Boise, ID), October 28, 1928: 9. NewsBank.

“Dies at Fairfield.” Idaho Statesman, (Boise, ID), November 4, 1928: 11. NewsBank.

“Hulls Gulch Reserve.” City of Boise. Accessed January 21, 2026. https://www.cityofboise.org/departments/parks-and-recreation/parks/hulls-gulch-reserve/ .

“Our View: Kicks and Kisses.” Idaho Statesman, (Boise, ID), June 20, 1992: 9. NewsBank.

“Township Plats Filed.” Idaho Statesman, (Boise, ID), February 8, 1868: [3]. NewsBank.

“Two Men of 1925 Legislature Also Members 30 Years Ago.” Idaho Statesman, (Boise, ID), March 1, 1925: 18. NewsBank.

U.S. Department of the Interior, Bureau of Land Management. Original Survey, 1867, DM ID: 42854. General Land Office Records. Accessed January 21, 2026. https://glorecords.blm.gov/details/survey/default.aspx?dm_id=42854&sid=swzgdcuw.ziy#surveyDetailsTabIndex=0 .

U.S. Department of the Interior, Bureau of Land Management. State Volume Patent, Samuel G. Hull, Accession Number: ID0230_.031, Issue Date: 9/30/1874. General Land Office Records. Accessed January 21, 2026. https://glorecords.blm.gov/details/patent/default.aspx?accession=ID0230__.031&docClass=STA&sid=y43buqen.iqx#patentDetailsTabIndex=0 .

Woodward, Tim. “Judy Ouderkirk: Love of Gulch motivates activist.” Idaho Statesman, (Boise, ID), January 1, 1994: 1, 8. NewsBank.