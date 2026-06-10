Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: June 10, 2026

Idaho Health and Welfare is concerned, after 60 people got sick from raw milk in the Gem State.

The dreaded screwworm is creeping closer to Idaho, which could push the price of beef higher . Plus, did you know that dogs get Alzheimer’s ? A new study of man’s best friend may help humans suffering from dementia as well.

And we take a look at whether mice could help stop the spread of Lyme disease.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the public health news that's making headlines.