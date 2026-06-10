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Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: June 10, 2026

By Samantha Wright
Published June 10, 2026 at 1:30 PM MDT
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Idaho Health and Welfare is concerned, after 60 people got sick from raw milk in the Gem State.

The dreaded screwworm is creeping closer to Idaho, which could push the price of beef higher. Plus, did you know that dogs get Alzheimer’s? A new study of man’s best friend may help humans suffering from dementia as well.

And we take a look at whether mice could help stop the spread of Lyme disease.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the public health news that's making headlines.

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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

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