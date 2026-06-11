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Idaho Matters

Why experts say getting enough sleep is critical to our health

By Hannah Gardoski
Published June 11, 2026 at 1:15 PM MDT
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This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on April 7, 2026.

Sleep, we all know we need it, but too often we don’t get enough.

Which can be a big deal because skimping on rest isn’t just about feeling tired, it can affect our mood, memory and even our heart health. In today's busy culture, though, it's often one of the first things to go.

Dr. Michael Vitiello, professor emeritus, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about why sleep matters and what we can do to get better rest.

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Idaho Matters SleepOsher Institute
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Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

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