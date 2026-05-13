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Idaho Matters

Boise turns up the volume as U.S. Air Guitar Championships return

By Samantha Wright
Published May 13, 2026 at 2:41 PM MDT
Ruben Reyna

People have been rocking out on the air guitar since, well, since the actual guitar was invented. But strumming along to the music on an invisible instrument really took off after Joe Cocker started playing air guitar onstage at Woodstock in 1969 to his tune, “With a Little Help From My Friends.”

Since then, there have been all kinds of different contests for those who like to jam on their air guitar, including the U.S. Air Guitar Championships, which is coming back to Boise on Saturday.

We first told you about the competition two years ago when we talked to Idaho’s air guitar champion, and today, Idaho Matters is talking with the current champ, Ruben Reyna.

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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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