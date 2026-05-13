Boise turns up the volume as U.S. Air Guitar Championships return

People have been rocking out on the air guitar since, well, since the actual guitar was invented. But strumming along to the music on an invisible instrument really took off after Joe Cocker started playing air guitar onstage at Woodstock in 1969 to his tune, “ With a Little Help From My Friends .”

Since then, there have been all kinds of different contests for those who like to jam on their air guitar, including the U.S. Air Guitar Championships , which is coming back to Boise on Saturday.