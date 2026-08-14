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Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 14, 2026

By Gemma Gaudette
Published August 14, 2026 at 1:24 PM MDT
A wooden gavel.
Paul and Kami McGuire
/
Flickr
A wooden gavel.

A federal judge has ruled that part of Idaho’s abortion ban is unconstitutional, heavy rain is creating a new threat in Eastern Idaho, the city of Boise has more than 100 businesses waiting for a liquor license and many kids are heading back to the classroom this week.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

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Idaho Matters Reporter RoundtableEducationAbortionRain
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Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

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