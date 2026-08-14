Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: August 14, 2026

A federal judge has ruled that part of Idaho’s abortion ban is unconstitutional, heavy rain is creating a new threat in Eastern Idaho, the city of Boise has more than 100 businesses waiting for a liquor license and many kids are heading back to the classroom this week.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

