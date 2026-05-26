Idaho gets a new state park near Salmon

It’s not every day that Idaho gets a new state park. In fact, we haven’t had one for about 30 years.

Twin Peaks Ranch State Park officially opens in June. Tucked above the Salmon River between Challis and Salmon, this new park includes 677 acres of mountains, bighorn sheep, elk, fishing ponds and 2,000 miles of trails.

Will Armbruster is the senior Public Information Officer with Idaho Parks and Recreation and he joins Idaho Matters to tell us more about it.