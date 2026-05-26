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Idaho Matters

Idaho gets a new state park near Salmon

By Samantha Wright
Published May 26, 2026 at 1:24 PM MDT
Twin Peaks Ranch State Park.
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Twin Peaks Ranch State Park.
Courtney Grogan
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Courtney Grogan
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Courtney Grogan

It’s not every day that Idaho gets a new state park. In fact, we haven’t had one for about 30 years.

Twin Peaks Ranch State Park officially opens in June. Tucked above the Salmon River between Challis and Salmon, this new park includes 677 acres of mountains, bighorn sheep, elk, fishing ponds and 2,000 miles of trails.

Will Armbruster is the senior Public Information Officer with Idaho Parks and Recreation and he joins Idaho Matters to tell us more about it.

Tags
Idaho Matters State ParksIdaho Deparment of Parks and RecreationSalmonFrank Church River Of No Return Wilderness
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Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
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